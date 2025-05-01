24 970 180
Volunteer Sternenko was attacked: he was injured, attacker detained
Ukrainian activist, blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko was attacked.
He reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"I was attacked. I was wounded," he said.
There is no threat to his life, Sternenko added.
He later said that the attacker had been detained.
"I am grateful to the SSU for their lightning-fast response. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be able to write anything," Sternenko said.
Sternenko said that he underwent surgery: "The bullet came out. It didn't hit anything important."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password