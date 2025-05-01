ENG
News Attack on Sternenko
Volunteer Sternenko was attacked: he was injured, attacker detained

Attack on Serhii Sternenko. Volunteer injured

Ukrainian activist, blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko was attacked.

He reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I was attacked. I was wounded," he said.

There is no threat to his life, Sternenko added.

He later said that the attacker had been detained.

"I am grateful to the SSU for their lightning-fast response. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be able to write anything," Sternenko said.

Sternenko said that he underwent surgery: "The bullet came out. It didn't hit anything important."

