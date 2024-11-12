Presidential Office facilitates Sternenko’s meeting with Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi met with volunteers and representatives of civil society, including Serhii Sternenko, who had accused Syrskyi of putting him on the wanted list the day before because of the TCR and the SS.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with representatives of the public - volunteers Ihor Lachenkov and Serhii Sternenko, Liubov Shipovych, founder of the Dignitas Charitable Foundation, and human rights activist and co-founder of the NGO "Pryncyp", Liubov Halan. The meeting was coordinated and facilitated by Dmytro Lytvyn, Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine. The meeting was also attended by Colonel Vitalii Levchenko, Head of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Colonel Andrii Martynov, Head of the Main Department of Psychological Support for the Personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff said.







The meeting discussed a number of issues that are of vital importance for the life of all components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"Starting from technological innovations implemented in the army to the current problems of consolidating society around the army. The participants agreed that such meetings are useful, given the opportunity for constructive discussion. This practice will further help to offset the enemy's destructive influence on the personnel and Ukrainian society," the General Staff of the Armed Forces added.

Serhii Sternenko also commented on the meeting.

"I joined the meeting to personally discuss all the issues I have been raising for a long time. I believe it is right to use every opportunity to communicate directly the problems of the military with whom we work. I brought up the most pressing issues, such as the creation of an effective mechanism for changing the place of service (transfer), the need to assess the effectiveness of commanders to maximise the retention of people, and structural and organisational issues.



Separately, I spoke about the further development of unmanned systems, including for air defence.

We have great prospects in this area. Our country is now in an extremely difficult situation, and we must change and cooperate to survive. Change or perish," the volunteer stressed.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi posted a photo with volunteers and the caption "Everything will be Ukraine".

Read more: Story of my search is direct order from Syrskyi, who was offended by demands to reform army - Sternenko

Earlier, volunteer Serhii Sternenko said that he had learned from the media that he was wanted by the Primorskyi TCR for allegedly violating the rules of military registration.

Sternenko accused the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of putting him on the wanted list through the TCR and SS.

The Odesa Regional TCR stated that Serhii Sternenko did not report a number of important details and added that the volunteer had already visited the Primorskyi RTCR and SS, where he paid an administrative fine for violating the rules of military registration. He was also sent to a MMC.

Read more: Sternenko: Odesa Mayor Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. DOCUMENT