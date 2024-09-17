Sternenko: Odesa Mayor Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. DOCUMENT

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov has Russian citizenship and issued a Russian bank card on the eve of the full-scale invasion on 9 February 2022.

This was stated by volunteer Serhii Sternenko, citing his own sources, Censor.NET reports.

"The mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, does have Russian citizenship. And he probably issued a Russian bank card on the eve of the full-scale invasion, namely on 9 February 2022.

This is evidenced by the information I received from leaked Russian databases.





The information on the passport series and number, residence and date of issue is also consistent with the information previously published by Ukrainian journalists," Sternenko said.