Story of my search is direct order from Syrskyi, who was offended by demands to reform army - Sternenko

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko accused the AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of putting him on the wanted list through the TCR and SS.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sternenko, Syrskyi allegedly gave a direct order to put him on the wanted list because of his demands for army reform.

"The story of my search is a direct order from Syrskyi, who was offended by the demands for army reform. I know exactly when and through whom he gave this instruction. He did it, by the way, only on the second attempt. The trigger was the stream of 27 October, where I directly said that we are in a situation close to a catastrophe because of the inadequate system of command and control of the troops," the volunteer said.

Sternenko noted that he was specially sent a summons to an address where he did not live, so that he would not receive it, and after that he was put on the wanted list. After that, he was put on the wanted list because he did not appear on a summons, which he could not receive because he was not contacted either by phone or by mail.

"On the day I was put on the wanted list, I was at the Ministry of Defence. The next day, again. The leakage of information about the wanted list to Russian agents. Then the Russians themselves got involved. (Then) they lied about my deliberate absence and my payment of a fine from the regional recruitment centre," the volunteer said.

He also addressed the commander-in-chief Syrskyi, saying that "lies and pettiness will definitely not help save the country."

"Mr Syrskyi, what are you hoping for by inciting confrontation within the country? Do you understand the consequences of your actions? Lies and pettiness will definitely not help us save the country," the volunteer said.

Subsequently, in his next post on Facebook, Sternenko published a post by the sanctioned media outlet "Strana.ua", which allegedly published a resolution of the Primorskyi RTC and SS imposing a fine on Serhii Sternenko.

"Oleksandr Stanislavovych (addressing Syrskyi - ed.), please ask strana.ua to send me a copy of this resolution as well. Because Russian agents have received it, but I have not yet. The protocol, yes, but not the ruling. And one more question: did you deliberately provide the enemy agents with documents with my actual address of residence or were you just stupid? Because the Russians want to kill me for providing the army with 115+ drones. And such actions endanger my life," Sternenko said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, volunteer Serhii Sternenko said that he had learned from the media that he was wanted by the Primorskyi Military Commissariat for allegedly violating the rules of military registration.

The Odesa Regional TCR stated that Serhii Sternenko did not report a number of important details and added that the volunteer had already visited the Primorsky RTC and SS, where he paid an administrative fine for violating the rules of military registration. He was also sent to a military qualification commission.

