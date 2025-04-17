1 414 9
One line of inquiry in attack on journalist Makarov is his professional activity – Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the attack on the executive producer of Public Broadcasting and journalist Yurii Makarov.
The head of state said this during a briefing on April 17, Censor.NET reports.
"One line of inquiry behind the attack on journalist Yurii Makarov is his professional activity, particularly his coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy stated.
"Thank God he is alive. The knife was left at the scene," he added.
Attack on journalist Makarov
On April 16, late in the evening, an unknown person attacked Yurii Makarov, an executive producer of Public Broadcasting and a well-known journalist, and stabbed him.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password