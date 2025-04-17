One line of inquiry in attack on journalist Makarov is his professional activity – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the attack on the executive producer of Public Broadcasting and journalist Yurii Makarov.

The head of state said this during a briefing on April 17, Censor.NET reports.

"One line of inquiry behind the attack on journalist Yurii Makarov is his professional activity, particularly his coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy stated.

"Thank God he is alive. The knife was left at the scene," he added.

Attack on journalist Makarov

On April 16, late in the evening, an unknown person attacked Yurii Makarov, an executive producer of Public Broadcasting and a well-known journalist, and stabbed him.