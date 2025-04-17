Journalist Yurii Makarov was attacked

On 16 April, late in the evening, an unknown person attacked Yurii Makarov, an executive producer of Suspilne and a well-known journalist, and stabbed him.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

It is noted that Yurii Makarov was hospitalised in serious condition. As of now, there is no threat to his life.

Criminal proceedings were opened under the article on grievous bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 121). The police are conducting investigative actions.

"We call on the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to take the investigation under his personal control," "Suspilne" addressed the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

