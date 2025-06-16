Attempted assassination of Deputy Health Minister Dubrov: Law enforcement officer and accomplice sold database information. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officer and Kyiv resident sold data from closed databases about former First Deputy Minister of Health Serhii Dubrov, which was used in planning his assassination

In October 2024, a woman died in a Kyiv hospital due to severe injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day. Despite the serious injuries, the woman’s friends believed the doctor was responsible for her death and decided to kill him.

They were stopped at the preparation stage of the assassination.

"During the preparation of the planned crime, the perpetrators received information about the official’s and his family’s place of residence from a Kyiv resident. In turn, he obtained it from an acquaintance who is a law enforcement officer with access to closed databases," the statement reads.

The law enforcement officer and the civilian have been notified of suspicion for unauthorized sale of information with restricted access (Part 1, Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

The issue of preventive measures for the suspects is being decided. The investigation is ongoing.





Background

On January 20, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police prevented the assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health. Two perpetrators who planned to kill the official in the near future were detained. The suspects were caught "red-handed" while attempting to transfer money to purchase firearms for the crime. According to case materials, the offenders were two residents of Kyiv region.

Subsequently, the suspect involved in preparing the assassination of the Health Ministry official was also exposed for organizing a drug trafficking operation. It is reported that the 36-year-old Kyiv resident operated the drug business in a non-residential facility in Kyiv region, producing about 10 kilograms of amphetamine per month.

