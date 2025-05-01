All facts about Sternenko assassination attempt will be made public – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to today’s attempted assassination of activist, volunteer, and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

The head of state said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on the investigation into the attack on volunteer Serhii Sternenko. The Security Service of Ukraine promptly detained the assailant — thank you for that. All facts regarding the attack will be made public," the President emphasized.

As a reminder, on May 1, 2025, Serhii Sternenko reported that an assassination attempt had been made on his life.

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented the assassination of activist, volunteer, and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

