Attempted assassination of Sternenko: media release moment of shooting at volunteer. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Journalists from Ukrainska Pravda (UP) have released surveillance footage showing the moment of the attempted assassination of volunteer, activist, and blogger Serhii Sternenko on May 1. It is reported that the female attacker had been renting an apartment in a luxury residential complex in Kyiv where the activist lives and had been conducting visual surveillance of him.

The video shows the attacker waiting for Sternenko at the exit of the building. When he comes out, presumably accompanied by two bodyguards, the woman fires a shot. One of the men detains the woman, while Sternenko and another man get into a car and drive away.

It is noted that the attacker, who has been identified, was born in 1979 in Odesa region, but was registered and lived in Kyiv.

According to the publication's sources, in the course of measures to detect and counteract the terrorist activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine through financing channels, including the use of virtual assets, a person was identified who, probably on the orders of representatives of the Russian special services, is preparing to commit a terrorist act in Kyiv.

According to the UP sources, after receiving money from the Russian special services, the killer cashed it in through various ATMs and bank cash desks and, following the instructions of the Russian special services, rented an apartment in an elite residential complex in the capital on 15 April.

"In the course of counter-intelligence measures, it was established that the killer was conducting visual surveillance of Sternenko and on 1 May attempted to kill him and was detained by a special unit of the SSU's Central Security Office 'A'," the UP added.

