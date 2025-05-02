Sternenko explains use of armored vehicle: It’s part of security measures following Hanul’s killing. PHOTO

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko stated that he had been using a rented armored vehicle as part of a broader set of security measures following the killing of activist Demian Hanul.

He wrote about this in his telegram channel.

According to Sternenko, the decision to rent such a car was made after the murder of activist Demian Hanul in Odesa in March 2024."We understood that the Russians might attempt to kill me as well. That’s why we implemented a full range of security measures. Renting an armored vehicle was part of that," Sternenko said.

He explained that during the recent assassination attempt, the vehicle’s armor saved the driver’s life — the bullet failed to penetrate the door, although two tires were damaged.

"My income would have allowed me to buy such a vehicle. But I donate most of my earnings to the military and pay for my own security," Sternenko emphasized.

On the day of the attack, his security team consisted of several people: "My bodyguard was walking in front, and the third person — a member of Alfa — was the one who neutralized the bastard. The driver took me to the hospital," the activist added.

He also thanked everyone for their support, in particular the SSU and its Head Vasyl Malyuk, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their attention to the case.

The murder of Demian Hanul

On 14 March 2025, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown person killed activist Demian Hanul by shooting him.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demian Hanul, which took place today, 14 March. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the detention of the murder suspect.

Ground Forces said that the suspect in Hanul's murder was a deserter.

The suspect in Hanul's murder was taken into custody without bail.

Attempted assassination of Serhii Sternenko

As a reminder, on 1 May 2025, Serhii Sternenko reported that he had been attacked and injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented the attempted assassination of the activist, volunteer, and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

