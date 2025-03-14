Suspect in murder of activist Hanul detained in Odesa – Klymenko. PHOTOS (updated)

Law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demian Hanul, which took place today, 14 March.

This was reported by Informer, Censor.NET reports.





"Odesa: A man suspected of murdering an activist has been detained. The weapon used to commit the crime was found in the apartment where he was hiding.

I thank everyone who made efforts to identify and detain the alleged shooter. More details will come from the police later," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The murder of Demian Hanul

On 14 March 2025, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown person killed activist Demian Hanul by shooting him.

