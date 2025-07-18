Russian agent who blew up prosecutor’s car in Dnipro sentenced to 15 years, - SSU

An agent of the Russian special services who committed a terrorist attack against a prosecutor in Dnipro was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The SSU noted that the agent and his accomplice were detained "'in hot pursuit"' on 6 June this year. As a result of the crime, the law enforcement officer sustained minor injuries and his vehicle was completely destroyed.

It was established that the convicted agent was a 30-year-old resident of Poltava region, who was recruited by Russia through telegram channels in search of "easy money".

See more: Agent of Russian FSB who was preparing series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv has been detained, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At the instruction of his supervisor, the defendant first established surveillance of the prosecutor and reported on his daily schedule and travel routes. The agent then planted an improvised explosive device (IED) under the prosecutor's car and took photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack.

Thus, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy by a group of persons); Part 2 of Article 258 (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives) and Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SSU added that the pre-trial investigation against his accomplice is ongoing.

See more: Preparing terrorist attacks against military: six FSB agents detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

To recap, earlier two Russian agents who blew up the prosecutor's car were detained in Dnipro. They were served with a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act. Following the instructions of their supervisor, they planted an improvised explosive device in a designated place near the prosecutor's car in one of Dnipro's districts. Subsequently, they activated the explosive device and installed a remote monitoring and control device near the scene of the terrorist attack.