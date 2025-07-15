Preparing terrorist attacks against military: six FSB agents detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have prevented a series of terrorist attacks against the Defence Forces - six FSB agents who planned to blow up the military with improvised explosive devices were detained in several regions.

Two drug addicts were detained in Kyiv, coordinated by two prisoners from the pre-trial detention centre - one of them had previously set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle. In Vinnytsia, a 19-year-old agent from Zhytomyr region was arrested - he tried to blow up a house where military families lived.

In Dnipro, a married couple of agents were exposed who tried to pass explosives to an Armed Forces soldier under the guise of things from the girl's "brother". In Rivne, another saboteur was detained who planted an IED in a military vehicle and installed a hidden camera.

All the defendants were notified of being suspected of high treason, attempted terrorist attack, sabotage and illegal handling of explosives. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

