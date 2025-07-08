Russian agent planned to commit terrorist attack in Rivne hotel - SSU

A terrorist attack against civilians was prevented in Rivne. A Russian agent who was preparing an explosion in one of the most popular hotels in the region was detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The woman, on the order of the Russian special services, left an improvised explosive device in one of the rooms of the complex. To video record the explosion, the agent installed a mini-camera in the room with remote access for the occupiers. Later, the ruscists planned to remotely activate the IED by calling the phone with which the explosive was equipped.

The Russian agent was detained red-handed when she was leaving the hotel in a hurry. The explosives were also neutralized.

"The terrorist attack was prepared by a 49-year-old local resident who was recruited by the occupiers through a dating site. After recruitment, the agent received the coordinates of the caches, from which she took ready-made explosives and a key to a hotel room booked in advance for a fake person. At the same time, the terrorist, on the instructions of a Russian special agent, purchased materials at the household markets to make another IED for new terrorist attacks," the statement said.

The SSU seized a phone with evidence of her work for the enemy and components for the second explosive from the woman's house.

The SSU served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The woman is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

