In the past six months, Russian courts have illegally sentenced 184 Ukrainian servicemen captured during the Kursk operation under the charge of "terrorism."

This was reported by the Russian media outlet Mediazona, citing its own calculations, and relayed by Censor.NET.

According to the report, from November 2024, 159 cases were submitted to court involving 267 defendants, all Ukrainian POWs, who are uniformly charged under the article for "committing a terrorist act by a group causing severe consequences."

This significantly distinguishes these cases from other terrorism charges handled by Russian courts.

The Russian Main Military Prosecutor’s Office reports new verdicts in similar cases almost daily.

One example, according to the publication, is the case of Junior Lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Hoch.

According to the Russian investigation, on 8 October 2024, he allegedly took a firing position near the village of Olhivka, obstructed the evacuation of civilians, and "intimidated" people by carrying and using weapons. On this basis, the court found him guilty of "committing a terrorist act."

According to the Russians, Hoch was wounded and surrendered on 27 October. Ukraine’s official stance on these proceedings has not yet been made public.

