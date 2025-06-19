Severely ill defenders returned from Russian captivity in latest exchange – Coordination Headquarters. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 19 June, another stage of the major prisoner exchange in the "seriously ill and wounded" category took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.

A group of Defenders with injuries and serious health issues was released from Russian captivity.

Thus, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned home, including personnel from the Navy, the Air Assault Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Every Defender released today is suffering from severe medical conditions caused by wounds and captivity. Many have significant weight loss, dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and digestive issues. Most of the freed soldiers had been held for more than three years, and a large number were captured during the defense of Mariupol," the Coordination Headquarters reported.

It is reported that all Defenders released today are enlisted personnel and non-commissioned officers.



Overall, Ukrainians who fought in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions, are returning home.

The Coordination Headquarters added that all freed Defenders will undergo necessary medical examinations, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation support, and be granted all due payments for the entire period of captivity.

"The Coordination Headquarters continues to work and we are preparing the next stage of the prisoner exchange in the near future. We are working to return everyone!" the statement reads.





