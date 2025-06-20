All defenders released as part of today’s exchange have injuries or severe medical diagnoses, - Coordination Headquarters. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, on 20 June, another stage of a prisoner exchange in the category of "severely wounded and seriously ill" took place. In accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul, another group of defenders with serious injuries and significant health problems were returned from Russian captivity.



As noted, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, TDF, Airborne Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the Border Guard Service and the National Guard, have returned home.



The Coordination Centre notes that all of the defenders released today belong to the ranks of soldiers and sergeants.



Among those released are once again the defenders of Mariupol, who had been held captive since 2022.

"All the defenders released today have been wounded or have severe medical diagnoses: epilepsy, hypertension, coronary heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, hernias, chronic digestive diseases. Many of the liberated people have been diagnosed with weight loss," the Headquarters said.

It is also noted that the returned defenders will be taken to medical centres for all necessary examinations and further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and they will be paid all due financial allowances for the time spent in captivity.

"The exchange process in accordance with the Istanbul agreements is ongoing. The exact number of people released will be announced after all stages of the exchange are completed," the Coordination Headquarters added.



