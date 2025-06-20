4 827 10
Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange. AFU soldiers, National Guard and SBGS were freed. PHOTOS
For the second day in a row, Ukraine and Russia have carried out an exchange of prisoners of war.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Most of the soldiers who are returning from Russian captivity today have been there for more than two years. And now they are finally home. These are the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard Service," the statement said.
As a reminder, on 19 June, another exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password