Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange. AFU soldiers, National Guard and SBGS were freed. PHOTOS

For the second day in a row, Ukraine and Russia have carried out an exchange of prisoners of war.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Most of the soldiers who are returning from Russian captivity today have been there for more than two years. And now they are finally home. These are the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard Service," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 19 June, another exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia.

Watch more: Severely ill defenders returned from Russian captivity in latest exchange – Coordination Headquarters. VIDEO&PHOTOS

















