Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange: most of defenders had been in captivity since 2022. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners of war.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.



They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

The Head of State thanked everyone who helped make these exchanges possible.

