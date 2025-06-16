Russia offered to exchange abducted Ukrainian children for Russian military, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian side had offered to exchange Russian military personnel for abducted Ukrainian children.

He said this during a press conference with Austrian leader van der Bellen, Censor.NET reports.

"You cannot exchange children - they are not prisoners of war. Therefore, it is impossible. We are not exchanging them for anything. This is absolutely unfair. To be honest, it's crazy, which, by the way, was proposed by the Russians. We give them the military, and they give us children. This is beyond understanding and beyond international law. In principle, it is in the spirit of their lives," he said.

Read more: Group tracking Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children is closing due to funding cuts by Trump administration - CNN