Prepared Russian strikes on energy facilities in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia: SSU detains Russian corrector. PHOTO

An agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing coordinates for Russian strikes on critical infrastructure was detained in Dnipro.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The man in question is a 54-year-old installer for a local construction company. The man came to the attention of the ruscists when he tried to buy fake documents on the Internet to travel abroad under the guise of a foreigner.

"After the recruitment, the agent collected the geolocation of energy generating enterprises for the curator that provide light to most of the residential buildings in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. To collect intelligence, the suspect used his official position in a construction company that restores Ukrainian power facilities after enemy 'arrivals'," the statement said.

Thus, he recorded the technical condition of potential targets and photographed their appearance with reference to geolocation on a Google map.

The man would send the relevant information to his supervisor, which actually corrected Russia's repeated strikes on the energy infrastructure of cities.

The offender used several phones, which he periodically changed and kept with his relative.

The SSU detained the traitor at his place of residence.





He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The man is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

