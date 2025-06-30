Captured occupier Tuzhilov, who shot Ukrainian soldier, is served suspicion notice - SSU

Russian soldier Sergey Tuzhilov, who took part in the executions of captured Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv region in 2024, was served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The occupier was captured by the Defence Forces and is currently in custody.

36-year-old Sergey Tuzhilov is an assault rifleman with the 69th Motorised Rifle Division of the 6th Army of the Russian Federation. He has two previous convictions for robbery and drug trafficking.

"Tuzhilov took part in the battles near Vovchansk in June 2024. During the storming of a local factory, the ruscist and his accomplice shot three Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who were taken prisoner. It is documented that Tuzhilov personally fired a shot at the back of the head of a bound Ukrainian soldier with a service rifle.

In addition, the perpetrator chose places to kill two more prisoners and guarded the "perimeter" during the executions. All three victims died on the spot as a result of fire from automatic weapons," the statement said.

Before the executions, the ruscists tortured the prisoners by tying them to poles.

During new clashes, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Tuzhilov's unit, and he was taken prisoner as the only survivor.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established all the circumstances of the crimes committed by the defendant and his accomplices.

Tuzhilov was served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 5, Art. 27, Art. 28, Art. 438, para. 2 (aiding and abetting in the cruel treatment of a prisoner of war, combined with premeditated murder);

Art. 28, Art. 438, para 2 (war crimes combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons).

He faces life imprisonment.

