Doctor on inscription "Glory to Russia" burned on body of captured soldier: It was done by surgeon

The inscriptions "Glory to Russia" and "Z" on the body of a Ukrainian soldier released from captivity were most likely made by a Russian surgeon during surgery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The soldier was taken prisoner after being wounded, and after surgery in a Russian medical facility, he saw the burned inscription.

Lviv doctors have already begun to remove it.

More than 15 months ago, Ukrainian soldier Andrii was taken prisoner by Russia with a shrapnel injury to his groin area. The man underwent surgery there.

Maxim Turkevich, head of the Neopalymi rehabilitation program, said:

"He underwent a general surgery. There was a splinter in the groin area and he has an injury related to the bladder. What you could see in the photo is a tube inserted to drain the urine, and accordingly, the scars on his abdomen are the result of the surgery."

According to him, this inscription was most likely burned after the main surgery was completed.

"I can tell you exactly what is medically clear there. It was done by a surgeon. It is not an inscription made with a soldering iron, it is not a cut-out inscription. It is definitely made with an electrocoagulator, it is a medical device. And it was definitely done under general anesthesia. This is something that can be said with certainty. Accordingly, it was definitely done by the operating surgeon. We have preliminary information about who could theoretically be the operating surgeon, but as of now, this information has not yet been finally verified and confirmed

Recently, the patient received the first injection of a polynucleotide that triggers skin regeneration.

Read more: Ukraine is first to carry out indefinite sanitary exchange of prisoners directly from front line

"As of now, he is still in the hospital, there are still other health issues, he still has to undergo surgery, after which he will go to us for more aggressive procedures. During this period, we are preparing the tissue with injections to make the next stages more efficient and faster. He had his first procedure yesterday, and he will have more injections for the next few weeks. After that, in about 6 weeks, he will move on to more effective treatment with lasers.

It is very difficult to say anything for sure. What is certain is that tangible progress can be made there. We will do everything possible to reduce it to zero. I think that sooner or later we will be able to bring it to zero. The key question is rather how long it will take. I think we will achieve a serious result when this inscription is almost invisible, in 6 months," Turkevych added.

Earlier, a photo of a Ukrainian defender was posted online, on whose body the Russian occupiers burned the inscription "Glory to Russia".