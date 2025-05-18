Over 167 thousand war crimes of Russian Federation recorded in Ukraine - Lubinets

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets spoke about the scale of Russian war crimes in Ukraine during a speech at the Lennart Mary International Conference.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.UA.

Lubinets emphasized that Ukraine has experienced an unprecedented level of violations of international humanitarian law since the beginning of the full-scale war. According to official data, more than 167,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have been registered so far.

"International humanitarian law no longer protects and punishes. It is ignored, mocked and trampled on. And it is silent," the Commissioner emphasized. He added that the international community did not draw any conclusions back in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, and continues to remain inactive.

According to him, more than 45,000 civilian casualties have been documented during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At least 625 children were killed. "The youngest was only two days old. He was killed during the shelling of a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia," said the Commissioner.

Lubinets paid special attention to the abduction of Ukrainian children. According to him, Russia is systematically taking minors from the temporarily occupied territories, changing their names, arranging illegal "adoptions," and preparing these children for future participation in the war against Ukraine.

"These are not just crimes. This is a challenge to everything we have ever called law. It is an attempt to destroy the very concept of humanitarian norms. International humanitarian law is powerless today. It exists, but it does not work. Its violations have no consequences, and therefore are repeated. The world still responds to evil with diplomacy and concern. While Russia responds with missiles and drones," Lubinets emphasized.