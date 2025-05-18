Russia detains Greek tanker en route from Estonia - media

On Sunday, May 18, Russia detained the Greek oil tanker Green Admire, which had left the Estonian port of Sillamäe. The vessel was following an agreed route through Russian territorial waters.

This is reported by ERR, Censor.NET informs.

The detention of the Green Admire tanker, which was flying the Liberian flag, took place in Russian territorial waters, where the vessel was moving along a previously agreed route.

The vessel departed from an Estonian port and was heading to its destination, Rotterdam, carrying shale oil. The tanker belongs to the Greek company Aegean Shipping.

Read more: National Police conduct large-scale operation to dismantle drug networks: 66 dealers detained along with ringleader operating across 15 regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

It is noted that ships usually pass through Russian territorial waters, as this route is considered safer for large vessels than passing through shallow waters in Estonian waters.

This sea route was previously agreed upon between Estonia, Russia and Finland.

The Estonian Department of Transport reported that in order to avoid such incidents, ships heading to the port of Sillamäe will be redirected only through Estonian territorial waters. The department also added that no such cases had been recorded before.