Saleswoman from Sloviansk detained for adjusting Russian strikes in Donetsk region - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed another agent of the Russian Federation's GRU, who acted in favour of the occupiers in the frontline areas of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

The detained woman turned out to be a shop assistant in Sloviansk who passed on the coordinates of Ukrainian positions in the Kramatorsk direction.

The investigation found that the Russians had remotely recruited the agent and instructed her to collect intelligence on the location of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. To do this, the woman personally visited certain areas near the front line, and passed the collected information to a militant of one of the illegal armed groups of Russia via the Odnoklassniki social network.

Thanks to the SSU's actions, the attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military were prevented. The agent was detained at her place of residence, and a mobile phone with evidence of her cooperation with the aggressor was seized during the search.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

