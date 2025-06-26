Trading in fake medical certificates, "rear" positions and escape routes to EU: 14 organisers of schemes for draft dodgers detained - SSU. PHOTOS

Eight new schemes of mobilisation evasion have been eliminated in different regions of Ukraine, and 14 organisers of the schemes have been detained as a result of comprehensive measures.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the defendants sold "services" to evaders to avoid conscription based on forged documents or escape abroad outside checkpoints.

For example, in the Kirovohrad region, the CEO of a private hospital and the deputy head of an ambulance centre were detained for issuing fake medical reports on medical fitness for service. To falsify their clients' medical histories, the criminals used real results of examinations of other patients.

In the Kyiv region, a deputy commander of a military unit and his driver were detained for selling "rear" positions. In exchange for money, they offered soldiers transfers to units far from the frontline.

See also: $13.2 thousand for "solving the issue" with the TCC in Khmelnytskyi region - ex-soldier and his accomplice detained. PHOTO.

Two more organisers of "evasion schemes" were detained in the Cherkasy region. They are a nurse at a private hospital and a former secretary of a medical advisory commission, who is already suspected of forgery. The defendants sold certificates of disability to their clients' relatives. Based on the forgeries, the fugitives hoped to leave Ukraine as carers.

See: Smuggling fugitives across the border for $9,000: Russian detained in Odesa region - SBGS. VIDEO + PHOTOS

In the Zakarpattia region, four dealers were detained who were selling escape routes to the EU through the forest, bypassing checkpoints.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, an unemployed local resident was suspected of operating a similar "scheme" and transferring evaders abroad via "mountain trails".

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained a local businessman who promised fugitives a "transfer" to the EU outside checkpoints for USD 8,000. The detention took place "red-handed" when the suspect was receiving money from a client for organising his escape abroad.

See more: Conscription smuggling abroad for $15,000: Group detained in Odesa region, says SBGS. PHOTO

The SSU added that all the detainees have been notified of being suspected of committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine); Part 3 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an undue advantage by an official) and Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offenders reportedly face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: $18,500 to smuggle men abroad: scheme uncovered in Lviv region – SBGS. PHOTOS











