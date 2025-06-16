ENG
Conscription smuggling abroad for $15,000: Group detained in Odesa region, says SBGS. PHOTO

Near a village in Podilsk district, Odesa region, border guards of the Podilsk Detachment detained four individuals traveling in two vehicles toward the Transnistrian section of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

A group that organised the illegal transfer of a conscript was detained in Odesa region

According to operatives, three of the detainees organized the illegal transfer of a Kyiv region resident outside Ukraine. The organizer coordinated the transfer through a Telegram channel, giving instructions to accomplices. For his services, he received $15,000 in a cryptocurrency wallet, while an accomplice received another $800 on a bank card.

During the attempted illegal border crossing, all participants in the scheme were detained.

Two accomplices—a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman—were notified of suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine"). The court imposed preventive measures: detention with the possibility of bail set at 125,000 hryvnias and 24-hour house arrest.

An administrative protocol was drawn up against the Kyiv resident under Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses ("Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the border"). His case has been referred to court.

See more: To EU for $14,000: illegal channel to smuggle men abroad uncovered in Rivne region – SBGS. PHOTOS

