Conscription smuggling abroad for $15,000: Group detained in Odesa region, says SBGS. PHOTO

Near a village in Podilsk district, Odesa region, border guards of the Podilsk Detachment detained four individuals traveling in two vehicles toward the Transnistrian section of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

According to operatives, three of the detainees organized the illegal transfer of a Kyiv region resident outside Ukraine. The organizer coordinated the transfer through a Telegram channel, giving instructions to accomplices. For his services, he received $15,000 in a cryptocurrency wallet, while an accomplice received another $800 on a bank card.

During the attempted illegal border crossing, all participants in the scheme were detained.

Two accomplices—a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman—were notified of suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine"). The court imposed preventive measures: detention with the possibility of bail set at 125,000 hryvnias and 24-hour house arrest.

An administrative protocol was drawn up against the Kyiv resident under Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses ("Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the border"). His case has been referred to court.

