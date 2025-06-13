To EU for $14,000: illegal channel to smuggle men abroad uncovered in Rivne region – SBGS. PHOTOS

Border guards, in cooperation with police in Rivne region, have exposed a scheme for the illegal smuggling of military-age men out of Ukraine.

According to the report, two residents of Rivne region organized a channel for illegal border crossing into EU countries. They found two men willing to leave the country illegally, brought them to the border zone, and gave them instructions. The offenders charged $14,000 for their services.

The suspects were detained during a cash handover with the involvement of the DOZOR special unit. They have been formally charged under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border) and detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. A preventive measure is pending.

During investigative actions, physical evidence confirming the unlawful activity was seized. The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Dubrovytsia department of the Sarny District Prosecutor's Office.

