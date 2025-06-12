Zakarpattia resident smuggled draft dodgers to Romania for $9,500 detained

According to the investigation, a 51-year-old local resident established a persistent channel for illegally smuggling draft-age men across Ukraine’s state border, bypassing official checkpoints.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Western Region Special Prosecutor’s Office.

It was established that the smuggler instructed one of his "clients" to arrive in Khust district, check into a hotel, and wait for further instructions on the route.

He assured the man that he would be able to reach Romania safely, despite the presence of border patrols and other security measures. His services were priced at $9,500.

The suspect was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving the agreed amount of money. The court has imposed a pre-trial restraint. Authorities are currently working to identify all individuals involved in the scheme.

