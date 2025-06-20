$18,500 to smuggle men abroad: scheme uncovered in Lviv region – SBGS. PHOTOS

Border guards, together with the National Police and Migration Police, under the procedural guidance of the Sambir District Prosecutor’s Office, dismantled a channel for illegal exit of citizens from Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

The scheme’s organizer was identified as a 41-year-old resident of Ternopil. He offered a full package of services for illegal border crossing, including document fabrication, briefing, and escort through a checkpoint in Lviv region. The cost of such services amounted to USD 18,500 per person.

Law enforcement documented the transfer of the first payment installment—USD 15,000—after which the suspect was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The second part of the funds was to be received after the "successful" crossing.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border). The article’s penalty provides for up to 9 years imprisonment, confiscation of property, and a ban on holding certain positions.

The court imposed preventive measures, detention with the possibility of bail. Investigations continue to identify other participants in the scheme.

