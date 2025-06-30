FSB agent student sentenced to 15 years for adjusting Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia – SSU. PHOTO

In Zaporizhzhia, a 19-year-old FSB agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying for Russia and providing coordinates for missile strikes on the city.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Censor.NET reports.

The convicted woman was a student at a local university who was recruited through her godmother—a collaborator from the temporarily occupied part of the region. She received tasks from the enemy to identify backup command posts of the Defense Forces, active defense enterprises, and to record the results of Russian shelling.

SSU counterintelligence detained the traitor in March 2024 at her place of residence. During a search, a phone with evidence of espionage activities was seized.

The court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—high treason committed under martial law by a group conspiracy.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Zaporizhzhia region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office.

