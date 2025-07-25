42-year-old pram salesman helped ruscists shell Kharkiv, - SSU. PHOTOS

An FSB informant who corrected Russian strikes on the city was detained in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The agent was supposed to search for and transmit the coordinates of mobile firing groups, radar and air defence missile systems.

In this way, the Russians hoped to destroy the air defence of the regional centre in order to focus on attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv.

"The executor of Russian orders was a 42-year-old local seller of baby strollers who came to the attention of the FSB when he posted anti-Ukrainian comments on social media. In order to correct the ruscists' strikes, the informant went out to the balcony of his apartment on the outskirts of the city during the air raid alert, from where he watched the air defence system.

While at the "observation post", he marked the coordinates of potential targets on Google maps and passed them to the curator through anonymous chats," the statement said.

The occupiers planned to use missile weapons and super-heavy guided bombs to destroy military targets.

The SSU exposed the Russian agent in time and detained him at his place of residence. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a phone with evidence of his contacts with the occupiers was seized.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine on military formations, if it is possible to identify them on the ground, committed under martial law).

The man is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

