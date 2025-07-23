SSU Colonel Prokopenko’s family bought penthouse with terrace in central Kyiv worth 15 million during war – investigation

The mother-in-law of Oleksii Prokopenko, head of the Security Service department in Khmelnytskyi region, purchased a penthouse measuring 179.5 square meters in the business-class residential complex "Shevchenkivskyi" in Kyiv in February 2025.

The market value of the property, located on the top two floors of the new building with its own terrace overlooking the city, is estimated at $360,000, but the Security Service colonel’s mother-in-law, Svitlana Borys, acquired the property rights for 4.5 million hryvnias.

Additionally, in February 2025, Prokopenko’s mother-in-law purchased a parking space in the same complex with a market value of nearly $40,000. Thus, Svitlana Borys bought property worth approximately $400,000 (over 16 million hryvnias) in this building alone.

Besides Kyiv, she purchased real estate in the cities where her son-in-law served.

In 2019, Oleksii Prokopenko became deputy head of the SSU department in Odesa region, and in 2021 moved to a leadership position in the Crimean department. In 2022, his mother-in-law bought two apartments in business-class residential complexes in Odesa — one in the Avinion complex for $50,000 and another in the Olympic complex for $63,000.

She sold the latter apartment at the end of February 2025 and instead bought a small apartment in the "Shchaslyvyi" complex in Khmelnytskyi worth about $40,000, where her son-in-law currently serves.

At the same time, she does not live in any of the cities where she bought the property, but lives with her husband in an old house in Nizhyn.

The intelligence officer's parents have their own house in a village near Kyiv. But since their son began serving in the capital, they have also started to acquire property in Kyiv's residential estates.

For example, the SSU colonel's father, after retiring in 2015, registered a 53.2 sq m apartment in the British Quarter comfort class residential complex for $14,000, although its real market value was $36,000 at the time.

In 2016, he invested $56,000 in a non-residential space of 88.5 square meters in the "Barcelona" residential complex.

The colonel’s mother, 73-year-old Nadiia Prokopenko, purchased a 2019 Tesla Model 3 worth about $20,000 in May 2022. Since 2013, she has also owned an apartment in Kyiv’s Royal House complex, officially valued at $32,000.

Prokopenko, when asked to explain his relatives’ wealth, stated that he has already divorced his wife. However, this occurred in the summer of this year, after his mother-in-law had purchased elite real estate worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The colonel of the Security Service explained his relatives’ expensive assets as their savings. In particular, Prokopenko’s mother-in-law allegedly engaged in wholesale food trading from 2002 to 2022, although according to her registered individual entrepreneur status, Svitlana Borys traded in retail. Last year, the woman started trading clothing and reportedly earned UAH 2.15 million, but these funds would still not be enough to buy a penthouse in central Kyiv.

Thus, the SSU colonel’s relatives purchased property worth approximately $600,000. Some of them worked in public service and, based on their salaries, could not afford such expensive purchases.

Comment from the SSU press service:

"The real estate and movable property belonging to the former mother-in-law (including her apartment in Kyiv), the father, and the mother of the specified SSU officer were purchased with their own funds. The special service official has no relation to the purchase of these real estate objects and vehicles, which have never been and are not used by him. Specifically, the former mother-in-law has been engaged in entrepreneurial activity in wholesale and retail trade for over 20 years. For example, in 2024, she received an official income of UAH 2,150,000, from which she paid the relevant taxes. Regarding the father of the specified Security Service officer, he is retired. Prior to this, he worked in various positions with a decent level of financial support. The non-residential property he owns was purchased in 2016 at the investment stage. The mother of the SSU official is also retired, having worked for over 25 years in various positions at PJSC Ukrtelecom. The small apartment (41.1 sq. m.) she owns was purchased at the investment stage in 2011 and officially registered to her in 2013. Considering all of the above, as well as the principles of objective information presentation and journalistic standards, we ask to accurately reflect this official position of the SSU," the service stated.

