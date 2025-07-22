Problem of corruption in Ukraine is "exaggerated," – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko considers the problem of corruption in Ukraine to be "exaggerated."

According to Censor.NET, she made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

In her remarks, Svyrydenko sought to downplay the significance of the corruption issue in the country, citing surveys showing that while the majority of citizens believe it is widespread, "far fewer have experienced it personally."

"Frankly, within Ukrainian society and certain social groups, this issue is exaggerated and overly dramatized," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, she noted that external observers "assess Ukraine by different indicators."

Svyrydenko also defended the government’s decision to reject the candidate for head of the Economic Security Bureau, despite the candidate being approved by the selection committee and his appointment demanded by the IMF and the European Commission.

"The Cabinet acted in accordance with the established procedure: we received a submission from the selection committee, held a collective vote, and returned the decision back to the committee," she added.

Background

Earlier reports stated that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

Recall that on June 25, the ESB Director Selection Commission chose Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the detective unit in the Second Main Department of NABU, as the winner of the competition for the ESB director position. On June 30, the Commission submitted the winner’s nomination to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government was to approve his candidacy within 10 days.

The ESB Director Selection Commission decided not to reconsider its decision. This was agreed upon by both Ukrainian and international members of the commission.