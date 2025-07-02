Children of "Servant of the people" from Kryvyi Rih and local official received vouchers from regional council for holiday in Hungary - media

In the summer of 2023, the Dnipro Regional Council sent a group of children from Kryvyi Rih on holiday to Hungary. Among them were the children of a Servant of the People deputy and a local official.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Svoi Kryvyi Rih".

As noted, more than a hundred children from the families of combatants, fallen defenders, large families, and internally displaced persons were to receive vouchers. The head of the Dnipro Regional Council from the Servant of the People party, Mykola Lukashuk, reported on this twice on his social media pages.

However, as SVOYE journalists found out, the eldest daughter of Oleksandr Kucher, deputy head of the Metallurgical District Council, was on the list of lucky ones. As well as the two children of Tetiana Chabanova, a member of the Dnipro Regional Council.

The media calculated that, according to the declaration, the official income of Oleksandr Kucher's family in 2023 was over UAH 600,000, or over UAH 50,000 per month. Tetiana Chabanova's income was over UAH 1 million a year (including the sale of an apartment, probably in Irpin, for UAH 580,000). In 2024, she indicated that she received over 300 thousand in salary from the Servant of the People party.

It seems that these two families do not qualify as low-income. Nor do they have many children. After all, the MP and the official each have two children in their declarations.

The journalists decided to ask the officials which category their children fall under, and what kind of free holiday they were given abroad. After hearing the question, Kucher hung up the phone. And Chabanova refused to answer the phone.

"Please make an official request to me, and I will answer. Goodbye," she told the journalist.

Lukashuk's posts show that the trips were organised by the Dnipro Regional Council, which he chairs, as well as the Dnipro Regional Association of Local Governments and Hungarian partners at the invitation of the Ukrainian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





It is not known whether the regional council was guided by the party principle when forming the lists. After all, Lukashuk and Chabanova were elected to the regional council from the Servant of the People party. According to open sources, Ms Tetyana has been the secretary of the Kryvyi Rih city organisation of the Servant of the People political party since 2021 and is still the secretary. Kucher was elected to the Metallurgical District Council from the Servant of the People party, but resigned his mandate to become the deputy head of the district.

Svoi has already prepared information requests to officials.