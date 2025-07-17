He caused state losses of 5.4 million hryvnias: SSU and National Police expose Ministry of Defense official

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, uncovered perpetrators who embezzled state funds intended for the repair of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press center, cited by Censor.NET.

In one documented case alone, the amount of stolen funds totaled 5.4 million hryvnias.

According to the case materials, the head of the quality control group of one of the Ministry of Defense’s military representations in the western region of Ukraine was involved in organizing the scheme.

He involved the head of a local enterprise that received a contract to repair armored personnel carriers. According to the agreement, contractors were obliged to restore the combat readiness of the APCs for further tasks at the front.

The military official was supposed to verify the technical condition of the repaired equipment.

However, he turned a blind eye to the fact that the contractors performed only "superficial cosmetic" work, and the armored vehicles remained unfit for combat use.

Despite the deficiencies, the official signed the certificate of completed work, which served as the basis for allocating budget funds to the contractors’ accounts.

An engineering and technical forensic examination initiated by law enforcement confirmed the faulty technical condition of the armored personnel carriers.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense official is suspected under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude towards military service committed under martial law).

The issue of additional qualification of his crimes under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement, misappropriation, or seizure of property through abuse of office) and bringing all participants in the scheme to justice is being considered.

The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.

