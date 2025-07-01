Family of military commissar Burliai owns real estate and cars worth almost $1,000,000, - journalist Babinets. VIDEO

Yurii Burliai, a military commissar from Kyiv region, and his family have almost $1,000,000 worth of real estate and cars.

This was stated by the head of the investigative journalism agency "Slidstvo.Info", journalist Anna Babinets, Censor.NET reports.

The "new elite" comes from the TCR. Yurii Burliai, who has been in charge of the military registration and enlistment offices in Kyiv region for the past six years, started "living life" relatively recently. In 2024, when he was head of the Brovary TCR, his family moved to a luxury house in the Kyiv suburbs that could cost more than $700,000. He says a friend let him live there for a nominal rent. Neither the comrade nor his retired mother, who became the owner of the house right before the military commissar moved in, remember how much the house cost or say where the money came from," Babinets wrote.

She noted that at the same time, Burliai's mother-in-law got two apartments in a new building in Boryspil (where he also once headed a military commissariat). These apartments are currently undergoing renovation, and the workers call Mr Burliai the customer of the renovation. "

"The military commissar admits that he is indeed doing the repairs, but the money for them was borrowed by a friend. When asked how much he borrowed, Burliai says, "Let's not go into it so deeply." But we did delve into it. And we have discovered that in the same year, 2024, Yurii Burliai's family received a 3-room apartment in Vyshhorod for free from the local authorities. The four properties that the military commissar's family magically received for free or for next to nothing last year were joined by a brand new Honda motorcycle and a 2021 Volkswagen Touareg. According to our estimates, the military commissar and his family currently have almost $1,000,000 worth of real estate and cars. And all of this is on the military commissar's 60,000 hryvnia salary. He earned it, what can I say," the journalist said.

