"Servants of People" registered draft law prohibiting NACP from checking property of officials acquired either after their dismissal or before their appointment - Shabunin

MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction have registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after they are dismissed. They plan to vote for it next week.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin posted this on Facebook.

"82 of Zelenskyy's deputies registered a draft law on legalisation of corrupt property - No. 13271-1. The draft law prohibits the NACP from checking the property of officials acquired either after their dismissal or before their appointment.

This means that the day after their dismissal, Zelenskyy's deputies will buy expensive cars and real estate (I assume - abroad)," Shabunin said.

He added that if this bill is passed, it will be almost impossible to confiscate property

"If you doubted the monthly envelopes for the 'servants of the people', here is a guilty plea. Zelenskyy's ‘servants’ are pulling the same bill for themselves and for the beads for whom the Presidential Office is supposed to guarantee security from NABU/SAPO.

Read more: Portnov’s death has changed nothing; now Zelenskyy’s team, led by Tatarov, is in complete control of his legacy, - Shabunin. VIDEO

Another wedding photographer (or Yermak's indispensable manager) will declare in his declaration that he had received $10 million as a gift from his grandmother before his appointment. And after the appointment, he will acquire luxury property, which he will explain as a gift (and not money stolen in office). This is if you suddenly had an illusion about the priorities of Zelenskyy's MPs on the threshold of the enemy's summer offensive," Shabunin said.

The website of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre states that more than 90 people have authored the draft law. In particular, the ‘servants’ Oleksandr Tkachenko (the main author), Maksym Buzhanskyi, Yurii Kamelchuk, Pavlo Khalimon, Ihor Fris, Heorhii Mazurashu, as well as several representatives of the former OPFL, including Hryhorii Mamka and Antonina Slavytska.

Many of them are involved in anti-corruption investigations by law enforcement agencies or journalists.

"As stated in the explanatory note to the draft law, this initiative ’increases public confidence in the state's anti-corruption policy'.

However, the content of the draft law shows the opposite. It is yet another attempt to weaken the existing tools for preventing corruption. For example, monitoring of the lifestyle of the subjects of declarations," the AntAC explains.

Read more: MPs want to close information on real estate that helps to record corruption - AntAC