Commission for selecting BES director will not review its decision, documents will be returned to Cabinet of Ministers

The Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security decided not to reconsider its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed with this.

Thus, the head of the commission, Laura Stefan, said that it was impossible to reconsider the decision, all the checks, including the special check, had been passed, and the commission saw absolutely no authority to reconsider anything.

At this point, the commission completed its work and returned the documents to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Zhelezniak, all Ukrainian delegates also supported this position.

"In short, the BES selection committee returned their idiotic letter to the government and said



that they will not reconsider the decision and the candidates;

that the decision and requirement of the Cabinet of Ministers does not comply with the law.



In short, they returned the letter and are waiting for the government to implement the law as intended," the MP said.

Zhelezniak added that the Government had not received any new letters from the SSU.

"They have made this illegal decision solely on the basis of that letter from the SSU, where:



- they said that there was something there about three candidates' relatives with alleged Russian citizenship. That's all. The letter is a For official use-type letter (not even secret, as they said) .... but in fact it is exactly the same as what was being circulated on telegram channels before it was sent )))) Well, this was the leak from the SSU letter, can you imagine?" he concluded.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

As a reminder, on 25 June, the Commission for the Selection of the BES Director selected Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, Head of the Detectives Unit at the Second Main Department of the NABU, as the winner of the competition for the position of BES Director. On 30 June, the Commission submitted a submission on the winner of the competition to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government had to approve his candidacy within 10 days.

