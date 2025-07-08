Tsivinskyi: It’s crucial for me to find out which "security assessments" led to rejection of my candidacy for head of BES

Oleksandr Tsyvynskyi commented on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to reject his candidacy for the post of head of the Bureau of Economic Security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tsyvinskyi's Facebook page.

"The struggle continues. As it became known from some Telegram channels, on 07 July 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine rejected my candidacy for the post of head of the Bureau of Economic Security. The rejection was allegedly due to security issues based on materials provided by the Security Service of Ukraine. As a citizen, as a law enforcement officer who has successfully passed all SSU inspections for 10 years, as a person who has defended the Motherland from the first day of the full-scale invasion and served in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, it is a matter of principle for me to find out what kind of "security assessments" were the basis for the decision (given that I have a security clearance)," he stressed.

He noted that his position on this situation is as follows

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers (mentioned in Telegram) does not comply with the law. I am waiting for the official decision to be published or for officials to confirm the published information. I have contacted the CMU, the competition commission and the SSU to obtain all the information, including that related to the security assessment. After receiving the relevant data, I will communicate in detail.

"The main thing is that my intention to turn the BES into an independent and honest body has only strengthened. Special thanks to everyone for their support," Tsyvinskyi concluded.

As a reminder, on Monday, 7 July, the government refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).