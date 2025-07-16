Russian agents were preparing attack on saltpetre warehouse in one of ports of Odesa region. They have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

A large-scale Russian sabotage was prevented in Odesa region. Two FSB agents were detained who were preparing a missile attack on a nitrate storage facility in a seaport.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The task of the defendants was to establish the presence of explosive mineral fertilisers at a local transit warehouse. In case of a 'positive answer' from the informants, the racists were going to launch a missile attack on the facility, which was supposed to cause large-scale destruction," the statement said.

The enemy agents were a 29-year-old local resident and his 56-year-old accomplice.





The man got a job as a labourer at the port, where he began to monitor the arrival of sea cargo.

When he discovered tanks filled with nitrate, he immediately reported it to his Russian supervisor and sent him the relevant coordinates.

The SSU detained the Russian agent and took measures to secure the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Among other things, the entire volume of nitrate was removed from the site of the potential racist attack.

The security forces also detained the agent's accomplice, who used her car to take him on enemy "test missions", including arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets.

During the searches, evidence of work for the enemy and combat grenades were found on them.

SSU investigators have now served both men suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 1 Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The criminals are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.