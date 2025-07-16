ENG
News Shelling of Odessa region
"Shaheds" hit infrastructure facility in Izmail district: fire broke out

Shahed over Izmail

On the night of 16 July, the enemy attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Izmail District State Administration.

As noted, as a result of the air attack, an infrastructure facility in the district was damaged. A fire broke out, and the State Emergency Service is fighting it.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties. The enemy continues to commit terrorist acts against the civilian population of our country," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the ruscists attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile and 28 "shaheds". A teenager was wounded there, he is "seriously injured", and an industrial enterprise was destroyed. It was also noted that the enemy massively attacked Vinnytsia with "shaheds". Civilian and industrial infrastructure was hit in the city, and 4 people were wounded.

