Night attack on Odesa region: Nova Poshta branch destroyed. PHOTOS
On the night of 30 May, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with drones. The Nova Poshta building in Izmail was damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Odesa region
The drone attack resulted in a fire and the destruction of a Nova Poshta branch. The nearby trucks were also damaged. Rescuers, together with the National Guard of Ukraine, extinguished the fire over an area of 300 square metres.
No one was killed or injured.
