Ruscists strike Odesa region with drones: 14-year-old boy injured, fires break out, destruction reported (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Monday, 26 May 2025, Russian troops again attacked Odesa region with drones.

As noted, this night, as a result of enemy drone strikes, fires and destruction occurred in private households.

At the sites of the hits in Odesa district, a residential building was destroyed over an area of 100 square metres, followed by a fire, and rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

The roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, a fence and a gas pipeline were also damaged without subsequent fire. At another address, 2 garages were destroyed with subsequent fire, a car was destroyed and a residential building was damaged.









"Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries," the rescuers said.

Updated information

In Velykodolynske, a 14-year-old boy was injured in an enemy attack. The teenager received cut wounds to his leg. He was treated by medics on the spot.

All authorised services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting Russian crimes against the civilian population of Odesa region.