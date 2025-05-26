Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defence is working

Since midnight on 26 May, Kyiv has been on air alert. The enemy is launching another combined massive strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA.

The capital has been under enemy attack for several nights in a row.

"The danger of attack drones remains. Air defence forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters, follow all safety rules until the alarm goes off," the message reads at 06:03.

Also, the air defence was reported at 1:56.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that attack drones had been spotted in various parts of Kyiv region.