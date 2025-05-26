Enemy struck another massive blow in Khmelnytsky region
Russian invaders attacked Khmelnytsky region for the second night in a row with missiles and drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA, Serhii Tiurin.
"According to preliminary information, there were no civilian casualties. However, there is damage to private households and businesses," the statement said.
Earlier, "Suspilne" reported on explosions in the area of Starokostiantyniv.
