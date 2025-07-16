Ruscists struck Kryvyi Rih with missile and 28 "shaheds": teenager wounded, he is "seriously injured", industrial enterprise destroyed

A massive Russian attack destroys an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. A teenager was wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"This has never happened before. A ballistic missile and 28 shaheds at the same time. An industrial enterprise was destroyed. Thank God, there were no losses, the staff was in the shelters. Unfortunately, a 17-year-old boy was injured - he was shot in the abdomen. He is seriously injured, doctors are now fighting for his life," Vilkul said.

According to him, electricity supply is currently being restored to several districts of the city.

See more: Occupiers attack Kryvyi Rih twice in one day: 8 wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged (updated). PHOTOS

"The water supply is maintained by generators. It won't be available very soon. There are several fires. They are being localised," he added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians fired a missile at Kryvyi Rih, there are victims. It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive UAV attack, and there were power cuts in the city.