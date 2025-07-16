Kryvyi Rih under massive UAV attack, power outages in city (updated)

On the night of 15 July, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The city is under a massive shahed attack. There are already more than 10 'arrivals' and more than 10 shaheds are still in the air. There is a fire. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," he wrote.

As of 00:41, 20 "arrivals" have been reported. Another 15 shaheds are in the air on the way to the city.

There are large-scale power outages in the city.

The water supply system is switching to generators. There is a possible pressure drop, especially on the upper floors.

Earlier, a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih was reported.

