Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with missile, there are victims (updated)

On the evening of 15 July, the Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Kryvyi Rih. A missile attack. Do not film or post anything on the Internet. Take care of yourselves - there are more shaheds on the way to the city," he wrote.

Update

Later, the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, reported that a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

"Preliminary, there are victims. It was also loud in Dniprovskyi and Synelnykivskyi districts. More details later," he wrote.

